ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CEO Sells $680,827.52 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ABM Industries Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:ABM traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 332,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,959. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $50.47.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ABM Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,082,000 after buying an additional 56,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,108,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,742,000 after buying an additional 176,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,842,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

