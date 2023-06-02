Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.87

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.87 and traded as high as C$16.48. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$16.45, with a volume of 1,827 shares traded.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.88. The company has a market cap of C$275.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.