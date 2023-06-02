Acala Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.12 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $34.02 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016048 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,086.66 or 1.00030558 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,188,889 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 710,188,889 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04779581 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,300,011.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.