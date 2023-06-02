Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.03

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.03 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.85). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.87), with a volume of 18,879 shares trading hands.

Accsys Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £164.54 million, a PE ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.53.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid wood for use in windows, doors, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

