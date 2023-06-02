Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) CEO John Bencich Purchases 5,000 Shares

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) CEO John Bencich purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHV. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 75.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $53,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.