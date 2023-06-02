Advisory Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,586 Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vitru by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vitru presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Vitru stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Vitru Limited has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $509.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of -0.19.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vitru Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

