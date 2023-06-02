Advisory Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,656 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $16.03.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

