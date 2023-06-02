Advisory Research Inc. Buys New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $50.13 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

