Advisory Research Inc. Has $144,000 Stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTAC. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 2.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 941,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 268,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 46,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

Read More

