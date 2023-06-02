Advisory Research Inc. Invests $187,000 in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,470.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,949. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.