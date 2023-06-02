Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wolfspeed Trading Up 1.7 %

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

See Also

