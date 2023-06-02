Advisory Research Inc. Sells 1,676 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 652.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 219,442 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 45.4% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 400,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 124,983 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth $5,530,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,314,000 after purchasing an additional 89,675 shares in the last quarter.

CUTR opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

