Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Lowered by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Aflac were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745,346 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 58.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,792,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,737,000 after purchasing an additional 661,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 21,537.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after acquiring an additional 592,287 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Stock Up 3.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,181. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

