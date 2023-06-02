African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.41

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGAC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

