Agora (NASDAQ:API) Issues Earnings Results

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Agora had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 69.54%. The company had revenue of $36.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Agora Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:API traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 450,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,336. Agora has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agora

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Agora by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Agora by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Agora by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Agora during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the period. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

