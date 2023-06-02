Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,155 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,220 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,773,000 after buying an additional 1,255,861 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

