Aldebaran Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. Hillenbrand makes up approximately 2.0% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aldebaran Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Hillenbrand at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $252,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hillenbrand news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 327,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,710. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

