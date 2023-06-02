Aldebaran Capital LLC Invests $4.61 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000. Chevron makes up 4.8% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Up 2.7 %

CVX traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,670,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,175. The company has a market capitalization of $296.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

