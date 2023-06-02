Aldebaran Capital LLC Invests $975,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,660 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 1.0% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 5.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.34. 13,290,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,814,859. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

