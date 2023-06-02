Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 548900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Alianza Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Alianza Minerals Company Profile

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

