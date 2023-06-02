Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Down 4.5%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.19. Approximately 40,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 281,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALKT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.70 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $317,028.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 537,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,831. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alkami Technology by 20.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

