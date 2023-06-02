Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Sells $784,986.62 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $784,986.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Alkermes Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.61. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 115,548 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Alkermes by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 542,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 241,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 86,940 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alkermes
Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.
