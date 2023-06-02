Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Sells $784,986.62 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $784,986.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alkermes Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.61. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 115,548 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Alkermes by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 542,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 241,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 86,940 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Alkermes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Articles

