Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $17.40 on Monday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Alliance Resource Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.09%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, insider Joseph W. Craft III bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,582,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,637,420.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

