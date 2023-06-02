Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Up 7%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) rose 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 397,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,121,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $628,000. AM Squared Ltd raised its position in Altice USA by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Altice USA by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

