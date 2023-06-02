Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Increased by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,777,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,257,000 after purchasing an additional 83,726 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Altria Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 90,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218,861 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.13. 1,845,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,850,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $54.37.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

