Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Increased by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,777,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,257,000 after purchasing an additional 83,726 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Altria Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 90,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218,861 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.13. 1,845,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,850,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $54.37.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altria Group (MO)
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
- Zscaler: Analysts Raise the Bar for the AI Cloud Security Company
- High-Quality, High-Yield Hormel Looks Tasty at These Levels
- Renewed Analyst Sentiment for CBRE Group Stock: Buy the Dip?
- Broadcom Stock Pulls into the Buy Zone: Analysts Raise Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.