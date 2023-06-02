American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. American Airlines Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.82.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

