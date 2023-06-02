American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.57% of LPL Financial worth $97,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $117,183,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after acquiring an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 8,956.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,322,000 after acquiring an additional 266,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $195.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.68 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.75.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

