American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,678 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of McKesson worth $89,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $389.23 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.38.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $387,675.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,563 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,435.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,551 shares of company stock worth $9,480,211 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

