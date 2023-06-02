American Century Companies Inc. Has $82.65 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,280 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $82,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of REXR opened at $53.33 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

