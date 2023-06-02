American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,599 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $77,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after purchasing an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after purchasing an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 765,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $115.83 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $129.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

