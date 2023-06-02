American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,007 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,459 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.54% of SVB Financial Group worth $72,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.33. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Maxim Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.39.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

