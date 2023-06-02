American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 7,433 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $95,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $325.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

