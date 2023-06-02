American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 374,289 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $105,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,173,676,000 after purchasing an additional 351,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,226,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $989,536,000 after purchasing an additional 813,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,302,641 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,021,337,000 after purchasing an additional 174,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $118.23.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

