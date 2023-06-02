American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABTGet Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 374,289 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $105,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,173,676,000 after purchasing an additional 351,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,226,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $989,536,000 after purchasing an additional 813,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,302,641 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,021,337,000 after purchasing an additional 174,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

