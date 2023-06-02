American Financial Group Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

American Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,941 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure accounts for about 1.3% of American Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 895.1% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 136,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 122,367 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

TYG stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 28,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,970. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.