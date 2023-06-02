American Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 66,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Precigen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Precigen by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 47,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Precigen by 31.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Precigen by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 225,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Several research firms have commented on PGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 438,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,869. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

