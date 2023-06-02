American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.79.
American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.4 %
AMH opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,003,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,389,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 72,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
