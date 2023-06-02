American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.79.

AMH opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,070 shares of company stock worth $1,862,912. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,003,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,389,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 72,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

