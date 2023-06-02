American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,003,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,389,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,027,000 after buying an additional 72,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,912. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.79.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 970,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

