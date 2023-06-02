American Software, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

American Software has a payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 163.0%.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.82. American Software has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 11,250 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $134,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,997.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $134,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,997.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $240,731.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,563. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,842,000 after purchasing an additional 429,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 941.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 287,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 469.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 93,698 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of American Software in the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

