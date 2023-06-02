American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08), RTT News reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

American Superconductor Stock Up 14.3 %

AMSC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.08. 521,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,157. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $179.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About American Superconductor

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMSC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

