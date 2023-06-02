Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.37. 1,115,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,511. The stock has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.57 and a 200 day moving average of $250.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

