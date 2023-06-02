Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 309,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 613,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Amplitude Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 944,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,023,878.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 45.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amplitude by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

