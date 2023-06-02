Analysts’ Downgrades for June 2nd (ARTNA, BNED, BSIG, COST, CSPI, DY, ERJ, FANG, ITW, MRCY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, June 2nd:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

