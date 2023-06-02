Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for S&W Seed (SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/31/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/23/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/15/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2023 – S&W Seed had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $3.00.

5/7/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/29/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.11. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.