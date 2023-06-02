Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $74.00

Shares of Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.91), with a volume of 112980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($0.95).

Anexo Group Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104. The company has a market cap of £87.31 million, a P/E ratio of 452.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Anexo Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Anexo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 588.24%.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

