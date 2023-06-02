AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.50

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $149.50 and last traded at $149.49, with a volume of 24329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.45.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPF. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AppFolio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in AppFolio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
