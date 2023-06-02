AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.50

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $149.50 and last traded at $149.49, with a volume of 24329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPF. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

AppFolio Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.94.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AppFolio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in AppFolio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

