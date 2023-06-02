Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of APDN stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
