Aquaron Acquisition (NASDAQ:AQUNU) Shares Up 0.3%

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQUNU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.56. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Aquaron Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquaron Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUNU. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,904,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,528,000.

About Aquaron Acquisition

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify an operating business in the new energy sector. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

