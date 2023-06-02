Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.06

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.06 and traded as low as C$2.97. Arbor Metals shares last traded at C$2.97, with a volume of 133,733 shares traded.

Arbor Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.31 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of -3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. acquires, evaluates, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Rakounga Gold Project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also holds interest in the Miller Crossing lithium project comprising 194 claims covering an area of 3,880 acres located in Nevada, United States.

Further Reading

