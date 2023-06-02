Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $74.36 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $74.36 million and $273,504.64 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

