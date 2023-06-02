Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Director Gail Hamilton Sells 1,419 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ARW opened at $126.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.79. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 111,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,193 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,930,000 after acquiring an additional 84,234 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

